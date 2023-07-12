UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Democratic Representative Jenn Hill as well as Helena Scott (D-Detroit) and Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) will hold two events in the Upper Peninsula on Friday, July 14.

The meetings with Rep. Hill are at the following times:

Energy Reliability, Resilience and Accountability Task Force Listening Tour; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Northern Michigan University, Ballroom 1

“Reinvesting in the U.P.” budget overview press conference; 1:30 p.m; Northern Michigan University, Founders Room

Previous events withe ERRA Task Force have been open to the public with an option to join via zoom. This story will be updated as those details become available.