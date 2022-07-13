LANSING Mich. (WJMN) – State Representative Sara Cambensy introduces a Mining Bill package and worked with Senator Ed McBroom and U.P. Legislators on Michigan’s Mining Future recommendations to develop safe, sustainable mining strategies. Cambensy introduced House Bill 4227 in 2018 to create the Committee on Michigan’s Mining Future. This bill is responsible for recommendations to strengthen and develop sustainable mining practices in the state. Today, there has been an increase in need for minerals needed to make electric vehicles.

“When the idea of forming a committee on mining was enacted, my communities

had just lost nearly 400 high-paying jobs with the idling of the Empire mine in 2016,” said Cambensy. “My

focus was more about making sure the research and development of our iron mining

was sufficient to survive the steelmaking change from traditional blast furnaces to

electric arc furnaces, and less on metallic minerals and where we stood as a state and

nation in mining those minerals.”

This change to electrification helped change the bills to focus on metallic minerals and extending the lifespan of the iron range. Included in the proposed legislation is incentivizing mining companies to do more on ore bodies, creating partnerships with research universities exploring ways to process ore thats more efficient and sustainable, and protecting the natural resources and water. There was approval of a $10 million appropriation to design a coal dock jetty to eventually dredge and remove the stamp sands in the Keweenaw.

Cambensy admits the legislation addresses a lot of the committee’s recommendations, but it doesn’t address the growing anti-mining sentiment among some environmentalists, which she sees as a big hurdle going forward. This is why the bill creates a permanent mining committee to help advise during this period of growth and change.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for mining, especially in the UP, in the current climate, given the increasing need for materials and the push for new technologies,” said McBroom, R-Waucedah Township. “I’m looking

forward to having the discussion before the Legislature and focusing on ways that our traditional land-based industries, like U.P. mining, can partner with the technology industry. If Michigan can be a part of new technologies from the raw materials to finished products and we ignore the opportunity, we are failing our citizens and communities for a bright future of economic prosperity.”



Cambensy says there are two important bills addressing mine closure and battery recycling in the works. All of these bills head for a committee hearing in September when the legislature returns to session.

Here is a list of current bills introduced: