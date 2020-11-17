State says problems with deer license system are cleared up

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state says problems with the system that produces Michigan deer hunting licenses have been resolved. The traditional two-week season began Sunday.

The Department of Natural Resources reported Saturday that the system was slow and canceling transactions on the eve of the big hunt.

But the DNR says the vendor, Sovereign Sportsmen Solutions, cleared things up later that day.

Hunters who had hit the woods without a license still must obtain one.

The accompanying kill tag can’t be used to get another deer if a hunter was already successful.

