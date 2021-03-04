State sending $10M from recreational pot sales to local governments

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has started doling out tax revenue collected from recreational marijuana businesses, splitting up nearly $10 million and sending it to local governments around the state.

The Michigan Department of Treasury says each of the 38 cities, seven villages, 21 townships and 38 counties will get about $28,000 for each shop within their jurisdiction.

Dickinson County $28,000

Iron Mountain – $28,000

Houghton County – $28,000

Houghton City – $28,000

Marquette County – $112,000

Marquette City – $28,000

Sands Township – $28,000

Negaunee Township – $56,000

More than $341 million in recreational marijuana sales was reported for the 2020 fiscal year, the Treasury said. Michigan collected more than $31 million in tax revenue, plus fees that brought the total income to $45.7 million.

Some of that money is required by law to pay for the Marijuana Regulatory Agency and some of it goes to help fund clinical trials about the use of medical marijuana among veterans. Those start-up costs took about $12.5 million this time.

The state keeps 70% of the remainder to be split equally between funding K-12 schools and the upkeep of roads and bridges. This time around, each of the funds got $11.6 million.

The other 30% goes to the municipalities and counties.

Michigan voters passed a ballot proposal legalizing recreational marijuana in November 2018 and legal sales started Dec. 1, 2019.