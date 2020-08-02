State to hire 3rd inspector for dam safety program

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, photo, people survey the flood damage to the Curtis Road Bridge in Edenville, Mich., over the Tittabawassee River. The bridge sits just south of Wixom Lake where the dams failed. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A third inspector is expected to be hired for Michigan’s Dam Safety Program.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the hiring of a senior environmental engineer will improve the safety of state-regulated dams.

Mid-Michigan’s Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles north of Detroit.

In June, EGLE announced a team of six independent experts who will perform an independent forensic investigation of the contributing factors that led to the failures of dams.

