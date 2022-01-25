MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As we prepare to enter year 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling burned out by the ways their lives have been impacted. The state of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging Michiganders to utilize its Stay Well program, an initiative to support the anxiety and stress people may experience through the pandemic.

The state’s resources are provided free of charge and no health insurance is required to take part in any of the programs. You can call into a 24/7 free and confidential helpline by calling 1-888-535-1636 and pressing “8”. You can find a full list of Stay Well’s help lines here.

“These counselors have undergone additional training in psychological first aid, so really what that means is that we’re very much resilience and strength-based focused,” said Erin Wallace, project manager for the Stay Well program. “So we’re looking at what your strengths are in this situation, so not always just what’s wrong, but how can you work through this. So it’s very much of a proactive approach to mental health services.”

Currently, you can join workshop series for coping with grief and loss, as well as a creative coping series designed for families.

Additionally, online discussion groups are offered for the following topics:

By supporting a wide variety of topics, Wallace explained that having these public forums is an important way for people to discuss and learn about different facets of mental health that weren’t widely acknowledged in the past.

“We want you to be kind to your mind, and really taking those considerations, and know you don’t have to walk this alone,” Wallace said. “And really there can be great comfort in knowing that other people are experiencing similar situations as to what you are and looking at new ways to perhaps develop skills for coping or new ways for resilience that may be something you wouldn’t have thought of without having connected with someone else.”

Stay Well also offers programs on the following topics:

Mental Wellness Webinars

Behavioral Health Guides

Video Resources