LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on young artists from across the state of Michigan to assist in her upcoming State of the State address later this month.

This week, Governor Whitmer announced an art contest for K-12 students in Michigan to create a design for the program cover for the 2023 State of the State.

A release from Governor Whitmer states that students are encouraged to be as creative as possible and are welcome to use crayon, marker, paint or any other material in their creation.

Submissions will be made exclusively online at michigan.gov/artcontest. All submissions must be received no later than 11:59PM on Sunday, January 15 to be considered.

The governor’s release says the address will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders currently face, including proposals to lower costs, create jobs, and benefit education and infrastructure.

The prize for the winning student artist will be a gift box from Cherry Republic.

“Michigan is full of creative young people, and I am excited to highlight their talents as part of the 2023 State of the State program,” said Governor Whitmer. “I believe what makes Michigan strong is the people that live here, and I am delighted to share a student’s artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan’s strengths. I hope students from across the state display their skills and submit their designs for the State of the State Art Contest.”

The 2023 State of the State address is set to air on Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m.