Students raise enough money to help a family with a home

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Students at a Grand Rapids-area high school have raised enough money to help a family acquire a home.
Forest Hills Central in Ada Township raised $21,000 — more than double its goal — to help families with gifts at Christmas.
The balance will be used by Family Promise of Grand Rapids to help a family with housing.
Family Promise purchases and renovates affordable homes. After a year, a family gets to keep the home.
Forest Hills Central principal Steve Passinault says the pandemic has given students an “opportunity to reflect on what is most important.”
