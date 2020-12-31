Suburban Detroit worker dies after trench collapses

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit worker has died following a trench collapse.

Deputy Eastpointe Fire Chief Nick Sage says a 41-year-old employee of the Eastpointe Department of Public Works died in the incident that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He says the man was covered with water and mud in the trench that was about to 6 to 7 feet deep.

The man was working on a water main break at the time. His hasn’t been released.

