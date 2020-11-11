Surge continues: Michigan adds 6,000 new coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Wednesday announced more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed as the state’s surge shows no signs of slowing.

The 6,008 new cases bring Michigan’s total to 229,285 since the virus was first detected in Michigan eight months ago. Another 42 deaths related to the virus were also recorded, bringing Michigan’s total to 7,766.

Cases are surging across the state and the number of new cases per million people per day is now more than three times higher than it was during the last surge in April. West Michigan is seeing the highest rate of new cases of any region at about 606. The Upper Peninsula has the next highest figure at 601 and Southwest Michigan follows at 535.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 54,942 samples for the virus and 7,558 came back positive, a rate of 13.76%. The seven-day average of that positivity percentage is now about 10.7%, the worst it has been since early May.

Statewide hospitalization numbers keep climbing, too: As of Tuesday, more than 3,000 inpatients were suspected or confirmed to have the virus. Spectrum Health officials on Wednesday said their hospitals would hit capacity “in a a matter of days.”

They called for help from the community, with President and CEO Tina Freese Decker saying, “We must change this trajectory of community spread. This is why we need our community’s help and support. We need to flatten this curve like we did last spring.”

“We are getting to the point where if we don’t have the public helping us, you’re going to see a lot more patients in the hospital, a lot more patients die and it will not be a pleasant sight,” Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, the president of Spectrum Health West, added.

Officials say you should wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing and and wear a mask in public. They also said that Thanksgiving celebrations should be among immediate family only, not extended family.

Latest Stories