Surge of human remains has state activating Michigan Mortuary Response Team for first time

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A series of initiatives was announced today that includes the "Futures of Frontliners" program.

The program would provide a tuition-free path to college or a technical certificate to essential workers who do not have a college degree.

Essential workers includes those who are stocking shelves at grocery stores, providing child care to critical infrastructure workers, manufacturing personal protective equipment, protecting public safety, picking up trash, delivering supplies as well as hospital and nursing home staff.

“The Futures for Frontliners program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who have risked their lives on the front lines of this crisis," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a written statement. "This program will ensure tuition-free college opportunities and give these dedicated Michiganders an opportunity to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or even a bachelor’s degree."

This specific program would be the first of its kind in the country, but is similar to the federal GI Bill which provides educational assistance to servicemembers, veterans, and their dependents.