Suspect arraigned in ’17 slaying of suburban Detroit woman

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — An Ohio man has been arraigned in the slaying of a 27-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was shot and bound with Christmas lights in 2017.

A brief Twitter statement from Michigan State Police said that Timothy Eugene Moore was arraigned on one count of homicide in 34th District Court in Romulus and that bond was denied.

The 34-year-old Moore and a second person were arrested last week in the killing of Egypt Covington.

The musician, singer and account manager for a beer distributor was found dead in in her home in Van Buren Township.

Police hadn’t released the name of the second suspect.

The state police statement didn’t include whether Moore entered a plea or, if he didn’t, when that might happen.

