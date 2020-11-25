Suspect in fatal shooting of Detroit girl arrested in Dallas

DETROIT (AP) — A 22-year-old Michigan man has been arrested in Dallas in connection with the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Detroit.
The Detroit News reports that Christion Mitchell-Childress was taken into custody Friday.
Mitchell-Childress and 19-year-old Emmett Williams Jr., were charged last week in Detroit with first-degree murder.
Williams, of Detroit, already has been arraigned and authorities were seeking Mitchell-Childress, of Southfield, who is expected to be extradited to Michigan.
Reginae Williams was sleeping Oct. 28 on a sofa in a Detroit home when she was struck in the head after shots were fired from a vehicle through a living room window.
She died two days later.
