Taking a Spring Break from screens

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Spring time means spring break for many. With the pandemic many people have spent hours working from home or doing online schooling. It may be time to take a break from the screens.

Director at the Center for Human-Centered Computing with Michigan Tech Beth Veinott, says that how you spend your screen time is just as important as how much screen time you get.

“We do want to maintain the social interaction that all of us need,” Veinott says. “Interacting with their teachers, friends online. Can be really useful and helpful. Both inside the educational setting, so if they’re having classes over zoom or even audio research has shown that is helpful. Maybe not as good as face to face but it gets us a lot closer to that.”

Socializing on phones may be helpful but prolonged streaming and video games should be mixed in with some physical activity, family time, or simple things like reading.

Veinott says the best way to do this is by taking small breaks from the screens during the day. Consider things like cooking, going outside for a walk, or playing a game of cards every few hours would increase family time while decreasing screen time.