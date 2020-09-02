Task force sets out strategies to protect Michigan’s nursing home residents

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, Richard Eberhardt walks along a corridor at a nursing home in Kaysesberg, France. Countries across Europe are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic with the dilemma of leaving the elderly and others near death in enforced solitude or whether to allow some personal contact with relatives. At nursing homes, everything is done to keep out visitors who might be infected, and family members are almost always banned from coming to see their loved ones. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A task force presented 28 recommendations to help protect the health as well as safety of Michigan’s nursing home residents and staff.



The Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force presented the recommendations to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, August 31st.

“I will carefully review these recommendations and continue to work closely with the task force and our partners to strengthen policies to protect nursing home residents, staff, and their families,” said Governor Whitmer.



The four strategy areas include resource availability (5 recommendations), quality of life (13 recommendations), staffing (6 recommendations), and placement of residents (4 recommendations).



“We appreciate the Governor’s focus on this vulnerable population and value the opportunity for this task force of multidisciplinary experts to be able to provide specific improvements through analysis of our Michigan experience and national data,” said task force co-chair Dr. Betty S. Chu.



The task force was created by Governor Whitmer on June 26th.



“We have taken great strides to protect families from the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

