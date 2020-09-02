Taskforce makes 28 nursing home recommendations to Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A task force says Michigan should modify a system in which nursing home residents infected with the coronavirus can be treated and isolated in those facilities and take steps to improve life for all long-term care residents amid the pandemic.
The group was created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to prepare for a potential second surge of the coronavirus. Nursing home residents account for 31% of Michigan’s confirmed or probable deaths related to the virus. Of the 28 recommendations, nearly half involve ways to better the quality of life inside homes that had to stop communal dining and restrict visits.
