Tech gets 9 months in jail for alcohol-breath device crimes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of Michigan’s desktop alcohol-breath devices has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

The DataMaster breath test is used to measure alcohol levels at county jails or police departments after a motorist is arrested.

Earlier this year, all 203 machines were taken out of service until state police could verify that each was properly calibrated.

David John was sentenced in Kalamazoo, just a few days after a similar case against another technician was dismissed by a different judge.

They worked for a St. Louis company that had a state contract to service the machines. They were accused of creating false documents to show they completed tests and repairs on DataMasters.

