Ten digit dialing now in effect for 906 area code

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents in four area codes now have to dial 10-digit phone numbers even if it’s in the same area code. The Federal Communications Commission says the change is in effect starting Sunday.

The area codes are 616, 810, 906 and 989. It’s part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline rollout. Starting next summer, anyone in the country can dial 988 to reach the lifeline. Area codes that have those digits as the middle three numbers will have to change to accommodate.

The 616 code is the Grand Rapids area, 810 includes Flint, 989 spans much of Michigan’s Thumb and 906 covers the Upper Peninsula.