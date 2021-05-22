The registration deadline is approaching for 4-H Exploration Days

MICHIGAN, (WJMN) – Michigan 4-H and Michigan State University are gearing up for their annual Exploration Days. This three-day event will offer over 60 different classes with a wide variety of topics to choose from. Cooking, karaoke, and bike and trail management are among a few of the options. This year the event will be held virtually but Liana Pepin, with 4-H youth development in Marquette County, is looking at the positives that the virtual experience could bring.

“We have access to a lot of different things that typically are not on campus,” Pepin said. “So we have museum tours from actually the Marquette Regional History Center is going to be offering a class, and we also have some of the museums down in Detroit are also providing tours. Things like that that typically if you’re at MSU in East Lansing, you don’t have access to Detroit, and you also don’t have access to Marquette.”

4-H is even offering scholarships to ensure Exploration Days can be an option for everyone.

“So anyone who would be immediately concerned about being able to raise enough money to go on a regular year, they’ll be able to just go ‘Okay, I’m going to contact my county for each program coordinator and find out how much it costs for my county,’ Pepin said. “People can get scholarships for part or all of that $20 and so it might not cost anything.”

This event is open to youth ages 12 to 19 and costs $20 to attend. The deadline for all registration is Friday, May 28.

If you are interested in registering for Exploration Days click here.