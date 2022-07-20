LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s statewide primary election is set for Tuesday, August 2 in leadup to the statewide general election on November 8. In anticipation of Election Day, the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office has released a list of ‘Do’s and Don’ts” for voters headed to the polls.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on August 2. You can find a full list of primary candidates for state races here.

Do’s:

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, these are guidelines for what you should do when heading to the polls:

Check your registration and find your polling place at Michigan.gov/vote. If your registration is not up to date, visit your clerk’s office immediately with proof of residency.

Bring photo identification with you. If you do not have photo ID, you will need to sign a statement before voting.

If you have a disability or would prefer to use it, request access of the Voter Assist Terminal.

Maintain the secrecy of your ballot. Keep your ballot in its secrecy sleeve, except when voting, and then up until the time you feed it into the tabulator.

Don’ts:

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, these are guidelines for what you should not do when heading to the polls:

Don’t speak to anyone who says they are a poll watcher or challenger. They are not allowed to speak to voters. Report violations to an election worker immediately.

Don’t leave the polling place without voting. The law requires that anyone in line by 8 p.m. be allowed to vote.

Don’t allow anyone else to cast your ballot for you. It is your ballot and you must place it into the tabulator.

If you witness any voter intimidation, harassment, or coercion, you are asked to report it to officials. To do so, you can notify an election worker or contact the nonpartisan election protection hotline at 866-687-8683.