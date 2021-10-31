These are the states sending the most people to Michigan

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Michigan from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Michigan.

Pixabay

#30. New Mexico

Moved from New Mexico to Michigan in 2019: 1,061 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state #15 most common destination from New Mexico

Moved from Michigan to New Mexico in 2019: 216 #44 most common destination from Michigan



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Oregon

Moved from Oregon to Michigan in 2019: 1,110 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state #19 most common destination from Oregon

Moved from Michigan to Oregon in 2019: 1,250 #24 most common destination from Michigan



Canva

#28. Hawaii

Moved from Hawaii to Michigan in 2019: 1,124 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Hawaii

Moved from Michigan to Hawaii in 2019: 90 #48 most common destination from Michigan



Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#27. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 1,241 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #19 most common destination from South Carolina

Moved from Michigan to South Carolina in 2019: 2,251 #18 most common destination from Michigan



Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#26. New Jersey

Moved from New Jersey to Michigan in 2019: 1,267 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state #24 most common destination from New Jersey

Moved from Michigan to New Jersey in 2019: 1,657 #21 most common destination from Michigan



randy andy // Shutterstock

#25. Nevada

Moved from Nevada to Michigan in 2019: 1,348 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state #21 most common destination from Nevada

Moved from Michigan to Nevada in 2019: 1,229 #25 most common destination from Michigan



Canva

#24. Mississippi

Moved from Mississippi to Michigan in 2019: 1,502 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state #12 most common destination from Mississippi

Moved from Michigan to Mississippi in 2019: 309 #43 most common destination from Michigan



JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#23. Connecticut

Moved from Connecticut to Michigan in 2019: 1,569 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state #21 most common destination from Connecticut

Moved from Michigan to Connecticut in 2019: 1,091 #26 most common destination from Michigan



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#22. Maine

Moved from Maine to Michigan in 2019: 1,716 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #8 most common destination from Maine

Moved from Michigan to Maine in 2019: 494 #38 most common destination from Michigan



Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#21. Washington

Moved from Washington to Michigan in 2019: 1,726 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #30 most common destination from Washington

Moved from Michigan to Washington in 2019: 3,703

#15 most common destination from Michigan

Canva

#20. Minnesota

Moved from Minnesota to Michigan in 2019: 1,747 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Minnesota

Moved from Michigan to Minnesota in 2019: 3,106 #16 most common destination from Michigan



Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#19. Kentucky

Moved from Kentucky to Michigan in 2019: 1,961 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state #13 most common destination from Kentucky

Moved from Michigan to Kentucky in 2019: 3,825 #14 most common destination from Michigan



M Floyd // Flickr

#18. Alabama

Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state #13 most common destination from Alabama

Moved from Michigan to Alabama in 2019: 1,893 #20 most common destination from Michigan



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Massachusetts

Moved from Massachusetts to Michigan in 2019: 2,271 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state #23 most common destination from Massachusetts

Moved from Michigan to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,260 #23 most common destination from Michigan



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#16. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Michigan in 2019: 2,459 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state #28 most common destination from Colorado

Moved from Michigan to Colorado in 2019: 3,101 #17 most common destination from Michigan



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#15. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state #14 most common destination from Missouri

Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328 #22 most common destination from Michigan



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#14. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 2,971 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state #21 most common destination from North Carolina

Moved from Michigan to North Carolina in 2019: 6,302 #9 most common destination from Michigan



DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Michigan in 2019: 3,447 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state #15 most common destination from Arizona

Moved from Michigan to Arizona in 2019: 7,914 #6 most common destination from Michigan



Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Michigan in 2019: 3,468 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state #21 most common destination from Virginia

Moved from Michigan to Virginia in 2019: 6,012 #10 most common destination from Michigan



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wisconsin

Moved from Wisconsin to Michigan in 2019: 4,361 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state #8 most common destination from Wisconsin

Moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,307 #12 most common destination from Michigan



Imilious // Wikicommons

#10. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Michigan in 2019: 4,489 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state #12 most common destination from Tennessee

Moved from Michigan to Tennessee in 2019: 6,548 #7 most common destination from Michigan



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#9. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2019: 5,074 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,969 #19 most common destination from Michigan



Canva

#8. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Michigan in 2019: 5,249 4.0% of new residents that moved from another state #14 most common destination from Georgia

Moved from Michigan to Georgia in 2019: 4,281 #13 most common destination from Michigan



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#7. New York

Moved from New York to Michigan in 2019: 6,078 4.6% of new residents that moved from another state #18 most common destination from New York

Moved from Michigan to New York in 2019: 5,504 #11 most common destination from Michigan



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Texas

Moved from Texas to Michigan in 2019: 8,434 6.4% of new residents that moved from another state #19 most common destination from Texas

Moved from Michigan to Texas in 2019: 11,061 #3 most common destination from Michigan



Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

Moved from California to Michigan in 2019: 8,672 6.6% of new residents that moved from another state #22 most common destination from California

Moved from Michigan to California in 2019: 6,406 #8 most common destination from Michigan



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

Moved from Florida to Michigan in 2019: 9,941 7.5% of new residents that moved from another state #17 most common destination from Florida

Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668 #1 most common destination from Michigan



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Illinois

Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177 7.7% of new residents that moved from another state #10 most common destination from Illinois

Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396 #4 most common destination from Michigan



Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Indiana

Moved from Indiana to Michigan in 2019: 11,026 8.4% of new residents that moved from another state #5 most common destination from Indiana

Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509 #5 most common destination from Michigan



Canva

#1. Ohio