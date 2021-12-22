(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 17 had reached 803,851 COVID-19-related deaths and 50.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Dec. 16, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Saginaw County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (94,944 fully vaccinated) 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.6% (31,275 fully vaccinated) 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (748 total deaths) 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,009 (34,314 total cases) 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#49. Wayne County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (877,908 fully vaccinated) 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (220,663 fully vaccinated) 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (6,193 total deaths) 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,210 (248,586 total cases) 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#48. Oceana County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (13,567 fully vaccinated) 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.2% (4,698 fully vaccinated) 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (81 total deaths) 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,166 (4,808 total cases) 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#47. Muskegon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (89,638 fully vaccinated) 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.5% (26,736 fully vaccinated) 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (487 total deaths) 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,265 (28,231 total cases) 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#46. Huron County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (16,019 fully vaccinated) 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.4% (6,704 fully vaccinated) 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (116 total deaths) 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,738 (6,115 total cases) 23.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#45. Montmorency County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (4,876 fully vaccinated) 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (2,525 fully vaccinated) 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (39 total deaths) 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,119 (1,317 total cases) 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#44. Otsego County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (12,978 fully vaccinated) 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.4% (4,582 fully vaccinated) 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (74 total deaths) 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,864 (4,160 total cases) 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#43. Berrien County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (80,701 fully vaccinated) 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.2% (25,890 fully vaccinated) 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (365 total deaths) 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,541 (23,840 total cases) 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#42. Alpena County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (14,989 fully vaccinated) 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.5% (5,998 fully vaccinated) 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (99 total deaths) 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,318 (4,351 total cases) 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#41. Van Buren County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (40,271 fully vaccinated) 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.4% (11,919 fully vaccinated) 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (195 total deaths) 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,990 (12,101 total cases) 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#40. Monroe County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (79,993 fully vaccinated) 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.4% (24,117 fully vaccinated) 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (349 total deaths) 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,056 (25,670 total cases) 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#39. Cheboygan County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (13,484 fully vaccinated) 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (5,618 fully vaccinated) 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (79 total deaths) 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,859 (3,503 total cases) 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#38. Schoolcraft County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (4,338 fully vaccinated) 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (1,809 fully vaccinated) 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (7 total deaths) 68.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,369 (1,163 total cases) 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#37. Eaton County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (59,108 fully vaccinated) 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (17,802 fully vaccinated) 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (302 total deaths) 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,800 (17,422 total cases) 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#36. Clinton County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (42,717 fully vaccinated) 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.4% (11,583 fully vaccinated) 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (150 total deaths) 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,912 (13,461 total cases) 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#35. Macomb County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (469,891 fully vaccinated) 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (127,796 fully vaccinated) 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (3,056 total deaths) 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,433 (152,363 total cases) 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#34. Roscommon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (12,958 fully vaccinated) 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (6,339 fully vaccinated) 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (95 total deaths) 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,680 (3,526 total cases) 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#33. Ingham County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (157,482 fully vaccinated) 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.9% (36,138 fully vaccinated) 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (551 total deaths) 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,512 (39,510 total cases) 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#32. Ottawa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (157,584 fully vaccinated) 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.4% (39,563 fully vaccinated) 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (609 total deaths) 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,293 (53,384 total cases) 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#31. Iron County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (5,987 fully vaccinated) 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (2,786 fully vaccinated) 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 633 (70 total deaths) 130.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,465 (1,822 total cases) 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#30. Iosco County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (13,595 fully vaccinated) 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (6,037 fully vaccinated) 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (112 total deaths) 62.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,773 (3,712 total cases) 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#29. Bay County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (55,847 fully vaccinated) 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.9% (18,376 fully vaccinated) 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (455 total deaths) 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,935 (18,496 total cases) 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#28. Lake County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (6,535 fully vaccinated) 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (2,371 fully vaccinated) 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (29 total deaths) 10.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,238 (1,332 total cases) 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#27. Antrim County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (12,949 fully vaccinated) 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (5,302 fully vaccinated) 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (48 total deaths) 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,042 (3,042 total cases) 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#26. Midland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (46,415 fully vaccinated) 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.6% (13,599 fully vaccinated) 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (172 total deaths) 24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,531 (12,915 total cases) 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#25. Alcona County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (5,835 fully vaccinated) 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (2,969 fully vaccinated) 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (52 total deaths) 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,282 (1,382 total cases) 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#24. Keweenaw County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (1,189 fully vaccinated) 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (595 fully vaccinated) 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (10 total deaths) 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,242 (386 total cases) 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#23. Manistee County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (14,035 fully vaccinated) 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.9% (5,545 fully vaccinated) 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (52 total deaths) 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,748 (2,394 total cases) 39.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#22. Livingston County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (109,802 fully vaccinated) 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.7% (30,148 fully vaccinated) 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (330 total deaths) 37.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,285 (31,266 total cases) 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#21. Kent County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (376,052 fully vaccinated) 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.5% (80,304 fully vaccinated) 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (1,187 total deaths) 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,802 (116,952 total cases) 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#20. Baraga County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (4,716 fully vaccinated) 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.8% (1,509 fully vaccinated) 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 573 (47 total deaths) 108.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,651 (1,449 total cases) 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#19. Mason County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (16,736 fully vaccinated) 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.8% (6,280 fully vaccinated) 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (62 total deaths) 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,746 (4,589 total cases) 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#18. Presque Isle County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (7,251 fully vaccinated) 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.3% (3,491 fully vaccinated) 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (50 total deaths) 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,469 (1,696 total cases) 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#17. Kalamazoo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (152,907 fully vaccinated) 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.3% (37,357 fully vaccinated) 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (518 total deaths) 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,155 (37,521 total cases) 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#16. Delta County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (21,201 fully vaccinated) 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (8,731 fully vaccinated) 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (131 total deaths) 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,369 (6,931 total cases) 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#15. Alger County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (5,474 fully vaccinated) 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.7% (2,003 fully vaccinated) 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (9 total deaths) 64.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,495 (1,047 total cases) 28.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#14. Marquette County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (40,638 fully vaccinated) 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.0% (12,177 fully vaccinated) 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (93 total deaths) 49.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,230 (8,824 total cases) 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#13. Charlevoix County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (16,090 fully vaccinated) 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.7% (5,697 fully vaccinated) 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (49 total deaths) 32.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,550 (3,281 total cases) 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#12. Oakland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (788,256 fully vaccinated) 11.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.6% (190,679 fully vaccinated) 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (2,967 total deaths) 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,535 (182,789 total cases) 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#11. Gogebic County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (8,814 fully vaccinated) 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.5% (3,700 fully vaccinated) 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (60 total deaths) 56.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,186 (2,262 total cases) 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#10. Benzie County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (11,358 fully vaccinated) 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.0% (4,118 fully vaccinated) 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (46 total deaths) 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,019 (2,313 total cases) 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#9. Dickinson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (16,143 fully vaccinated) 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (6,367 fully vaccinated) 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (92 total deaths) 32.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,537 (4,931 total cases) 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#8. Grand Traverse County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (59,575 fully vaccinated) 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.6% (18,093 fully vaccinated) 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (165 total deaths) 35.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,631 (11,758 total cases) 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#7. Chippewa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (24,670 fully vaccinated) 17.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (6,721 fully vaccinated) 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (63 total deaths) 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,050 (4,874 total cases) 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#6. Ontonagon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (3,827 fully vaccinated) 19.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.3% (1,815 fully vaccinated) 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (26 total deaths) 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,570 (719 total cases) 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#5. Menominee County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (15,328 fully vaccinated) 20.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (6,500 fully vaccinated) 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (58 total deaths) 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,932 (4,085 total cases) 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#4. Washtenaw County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (247,500 fully vaccinated) 20.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (51,102 fully vaccinated) 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (373 total deaths) 63.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,449 (42,088 total cases) 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#3. Emmet County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (23,179 fully vaccinated) 23.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.8% (7,313 fully vaccinated) 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (57 total deaths) 37.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,955 (4,329 total cases) 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#2. Mackinac County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (7,764 fully vaccinated) 28.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.1% (2,747 fully vaccinated) 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (18 total deaths) 39.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,075 (1,628 total cases) 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan



#1. Leelanau County