MICHIGAN (WJMN) – If you’re in the mood for a delicious bite in Michigan, you’re in luck. Two restaurants in the state made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country.

The rankings — determined by Yelp with input from its community of online reviewers — highlight a diverse selection of U.S. restaurants, including well-reviewed burger joints, highly-rated ramen shops, top-tier taquerías and even a couple of hole-in-the-wall Hawaiian spots. This year, eateries across dozens of states and Washington, D.C. made the list.

Yelp’s 2023 rankings aren’t necessarily a reflection of the best-reviewed restaurants on its entire platform. In compiling this year’s list, Yelp solicited submissions and suggestions from users, and then compared those suggestions against each business’s reviews. Additionally, Yelp allowed its internal community managers to further curate the rankings based on their “expertise” in each region.

“The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven — an accurate reflection of the Yelp Community itself,” Yelp claims.

So while these restaurants may not be the absolute best-reviewed across Yelp’s entire platform, you could probably do a lot worse: The average honoree on Yelp’s 2023 list boasts hundreds of favorable user reviews, and all are currently rated as 4.5- or 5-star businesses.

Texas restaurants earned eight spots on Yelp’s round-up, making it the third-best-represented state after California and Florida. (See the top spots in other states here.)

#28: Baobab Fare

Described as a safe space for immigrants and locals alike, Baobab Fare in Detroit is a restaurant offering East African cuisine. Husband-and-wife owners Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba said the food honors dishes considered traditional to Burundi, where they were born.

Boasting a five-star rating and more than 210 reviews on Yelp, Baobab Fare secured the 28th spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2023. Some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes include samaki, nyumbani, kuku, and more.

Customer reviews praise the restaurant’s service and tasty meals, among other things. One reviewer described the restaurant’s food as “perfectly seasoned, fresh, hot, delicious, savory, mildly sweet and salty.” Another reviewer described the restaurant as a “must-try” for anyone in the area.

#38: House of Falafel

Another Michigan spot that made the list was Farmington Hills’ House of Falafel, a family-owned and operated authentic Mediterranean restaurant that offers the classics like falafel and kebabs as well as traditional American comfort food.

Some of the most popular dishes being served are crushed lentil soup, garlic pita chips, chicken shawarma, and more.

With a 4.5-star rating and more than 600 reviews on Yelp, House of Falafel ranked 38th in the Top 100 Restaurants of 2023. One reviewer said the restaurant had, “the best falafel in Michigan if not the Midwest.”