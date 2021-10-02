These were the most common violent crimes in Michigan last year

(NEXSTAR) – For the first time in four years, the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased when compared with the previous year’s statistics, according to data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report released earlier this week.

Michigan’s violent crime rate in 2020 rose by almost 9% over the previous year, significantly higher than 5.2% rise seen nationally. Michigan’s overall rate was also nearly 20% higher than the overall national violent crime rate.

The most common violent crime in the state was aggravated battery, with 36,186 offenses reported in 2020. Rape was the second most common violent crime, with 5,966 incidents reported. There were also 4,424 robberies and 751 homicides reported.

Approximately 59% of violent crimes in Michigan occurred at a residence. The report also indicated 20% of the crimes were committed by someone known to the victim.

Offenders used guns in approximately 33% of violent crimes involving weapons included in the report.

According to the report, the majority of both offenders and victims were between the ages of 20 and 29. Seventy-two percent of offenders in Mighigan were men, 21% were women and 7% were unknown. Victims were 52% female and 48% male.

The Uniform Crime Report program is run by the FBI and collects data annually from law enforcement agencies in several categories, among them violent crimes, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, as well as property crimes.

The data is estimated because not all agencies submit information. The FBI said crime statistics for Michigan are based on data received from 637 of 648 law enforcement agencies in the state that year.