Things to know before you go to winter recreation resorts this season

MICH. (WJMN) – Michigan, especially the Upper Peninsula, is known to be a winter wonderland with a plethora of options for outdoor activities.

With COVID-19, Pure Michigan’s Vice President Dave Lorenz offers some tips and advice on how to prepare before heading to the slopes or trails.

“One of the things that everyone needs to know is you should know before you go. Make sure you’re doing things like ordering your lift tickets in advance online. Make sure that you get your rooms reserved in advance online.

I know in the past, people were used to going last minute because typically we’re not that busy, but a lot of the resorts are limiting the capacity to make sure that everyone is safe. You also need to know that you’re going to be expected to wear a mask indoors and even outdoors on the slopes because of the very likely possibility you’re going to meet those folks at the lifts,” said Lorenz.

Mickey MacWilliams, director of the Michigan Snowsports Industry Association, has said that as long as the weather cooperates, we should have a good season here in Michigan and experts have predicted an up year to roughly $20 billion/year snow sports industry nationwide.

Favorite winter destinations, such as Mount Bohemia in the Keweenaw Peninsula, have had to push off their opening day due to low snowfall. Although the mild winter isn’t up to most Michiganders’ standards this far into the season, Lorenz says it’ll be worth the wait.

“There might not be snow today, but there might be snow tomorrow. So just keep your eye on that TV meteorologist. They’re going to tell you what to expect and then when you can get out there, take it all in. Enjoy it. You know, there’s one thing we’ve all learned is that you can’t count on things as much as you probably could at one time. So enjoy life as much as you can, get out there and enjoy those resorts,” said Lorenz.

The Michigan Ski Area Pandemic Guide 2020-2021 provides more in-depth guidelines and anticipated opening days for the majority of ski/outdoor recreation resorts in the state. Click here to read the guide.