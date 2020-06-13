Thousands without power after storms sweep through Michigan

Storm damage is seen at a home on Main Street in Concord, Mich., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Strong storms with heavy winds swept across Jackson County causing power outages, downing trees and damaging property. (J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — About 168,700 homes and businesses were without electricity in Michigan after thunderstorms barreled through the state, downing hundreds of trees and power lines.

Detroit-based DTE Energy says that as of 8 p.m. Thursday about 49,700 of its customers in southeastern Michigan remained without service following Wednesday’s latest round of storms.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy says its crews were trying to restore power to 116,700 customers.

It says about 240,000 lost service from the start of the storms on Tuesday evening. The storms were remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal which moved from the Gulf of Mexico north into the Midwest before continuing into Canada.