Three U.P. tribal communities receive grant funding from Department of Justice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Department of Justice has awarded $2,438,323 in grants to three tribal communities in the Upper Peninsula. U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge made the announcement on Tuesday. The grants are part of a national rollout and are meant to improve public safety, serve crime victims and support youth programs.

“The Justice Department is pleased to make the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation

available to federally recognized tribes, providing a transparent and simple process to apply for

grants that best align with their community’s needs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

“This one-step application makes it possible for tribes to access critical resources to help them meet

the critical public safety needs of their communities.”

“These awards underscore the Department of Justice’s commitment to help federally

recognized Tribes keep their communities safe,” explained U.S. Attorney Birge.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than 80% of American Indian and Alaska Native adults experience some form of violence in their life.

The following tribes received funding:

• Bay Mills Indian Community: $508,245 for its Tribal Youth Program (OJJDP)

• Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians: $851,176 for its Tribal Justice Systems (BJA)

• Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians: $1,078,902

-Public Safety and Community Policing (COPS Office): $628,902

-Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities (OVC): $450,000