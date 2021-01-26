Today marks the 184th anniversary of Michigan gaining statehood

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Happy birthday to Michigan! January 26 marks the day we joined the union as the 26th state within the United States back in 1837 — 184 years ago.

Before that time the whole of Michigan was attached to the territory of Indiana before becoming its own territory in 1805.

Even before that – the city of Detroit was founded in 1701 making it one of the oldest cities within the state.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories