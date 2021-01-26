Today marks the 184th anniversary of Michigan gaining statehood

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Happy birthday to Michigan! January 26 marks the day we joined the union as the 26th state within the United States back in 1837 — 184 years ago.
Before that time the whole of Michigan was attached to the territory of Indiana before becoming its own territory in 1805.
Even before that – the city of Detroit was founded in 1701 making it one of the oldest cities within the state.
