Today marks the 184th anniversary of Michigan gaining statehood

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Happy birthday to Michigan! January 26 marks the day we joined the union as the 26th state within the United States back in 1837 — 184 years ago.

Before that time the whole of Michigan was attached to the territory of Indiana before becoming its own territory in 1805.

Even before that – the city of Detroit was founded in 1701 making it one of the oldest cities within the state.