Toddler fatally shoots cousin, 5, while playing with gun

DETROIT (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has been fatally shot by his 18-month-old cousin who got hold of a handgun inside a westside Detroit home.

Police say the toddler was playing with the gun about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when it discharged, striking the older boy in the neck.

A 27-year-old man was at the home at the time of the shooting and has been arrested.

Police said he was father to the 5-year-old and uncle of the toddler. The boys’ grandmother and a 1-year-old girl also were at the home.

Tiffany Stewart, 10th Police Precinct commander, told reporters the shooting was “completely avoidable.”