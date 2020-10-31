Township police department sidelined because of coronavirus

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An entire police department north of Lansing is off duty because of the coronavirus.

DeWitt Township closed the 18-member department Wednesday due to some positive cases.

Township manager Andrew Dymczyk says other officers and staff were told to quarantine.

Police in neighboring communities are available to respond to calls in DeWitt, along with state police and Clinton County sheriff’s deputies.

The township says anyone who came in close contact with a member of the police department between Oct. 14 and Oct. 27 should monitor their health.

