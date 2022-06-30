UNDATED (WOOD) — A Traverse City man has been arrested on charges for allegedly pushing back against U.S. Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Luke Lints, 27, was arrested Thursday on charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, court documents show. The civil disorder charge is a felony and the others misdemeanors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities say Lints confronted police trying to secure the Capitol in the Lower West Terrance and tunnel areas. They say he used a police shield to push back toward officers and at one point to stop an officer from closing a door to try to protect himself. They also say he was part of the crowd on the Lower West Terrace that attacked a Metropolitan Police Department officer. They have photos that they say prove it.

In court documents, the FBI says it posted images of rioters on the internet as it sought tips about those involved and an independent researcher pointed agents to Lints. Online posts by Lints showed him wearing clothes that match those worn by a man in riot photos. The FBI said Lints’ mother confirmed he was the man in photos taken at the riot. She was in Washington that day, too, she said, but had a medical episode while walking to the Capitol and went to the hospital.

“LINTS’ mother stated that LINTS appeared scared because of what he had done at the Capitol, and would not talk about it with her,” an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint.

The FBI said three others also identified Lints as the man at the riot.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 800 people from all 50 states have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, which happened as a crowd converged on the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden rather than former President Donald Trump.

Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor and real estate broker from Allendale, is among those charged in the riot. He was arrested earlier this month on misdemeanor counts.