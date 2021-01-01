Traverse City marathon canceled for 2021

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The year is starting with the cancellation of a popular spring marathon in the Traverse City area.

Organizers say the Bayshore Marathon, scheduled for May 29, will be held only in a virtual format.

They say it’s unlikely that crowd restrictions due to the coronavirus will be eased by spring.

Registration for the in-person race was supposed to start soon. The marathon typically attracts 7,500 runners. The 2020 race was also canceled.

Runners who signed up for the 2020 race can again roll their registration to 2022 or run the virtual race.

