ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers have found a cabin that was stolen in Kalkaska County.

Last month, investigators asked people to keep an eye out for the cabin, which was reported stolen on Feb. 7 from Cold Springs Township.

On Tuesday, troopers found the cabin at a residence in Orange Township after receiving public tips and investigative leads, Michigan State Police said in a Wednesday release.

Troopers believe two suspects were involved in stealing the cabin, MSP said. The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989.422.5101.