Truck crashes into house, killing woman; driver flees scene

Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck has crashed into a Saginaw home, killing a woman sleeping inside on a couch.

Officers found a Chevrolet Silverado pickup had crashed sideways into the single-story house around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters located a 65-year-old female resident of the house deceased under the truck.

Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow says the woman apparently had been sleeping on her couch when the truck crashed into her home. Her name hasn’t been released.

The Saginaw News reports the driver of the truck fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Gerow says the crash also severed a natural gas line.

