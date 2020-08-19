TV station finds mail equipment dismantled in Grand Rapids

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A TV station says it found mail sorting equipment dismantled outside a U.S. Postal Service facility in the Grand Rapids area.

The discovery occurred a day after the postmaster general said equipment would stay in place across the country. WOOD-TV posted video of the equipment and a full trash bin nearby. Amy Puhalski, president of a postal union in western Michigan, said six of 35 machines have been dismantled in the Grand Rapids area.

A Postal Service spokeswoman declined to comment and instead referred to a Tuesday statement from the postmaster general. Louis DeJoy says election mail will be delivered on time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story