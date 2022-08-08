South Haven police at the scene of water rescue on Aug. 8, 2022.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday, authorities say.

Around 12:40 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the lake for two possible drownings, the South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a release.

Bystanders pulled two people out of the water, SHAES said. It said they were both unresponsive.

First responders rendered care at the beach and then brought the two people to a local hospital.

Their condition is not known.

A screenshot of a webcam of South Beach in South Haven Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

According to the city’s website, a yellow flag is flying at South Beach, meaning there are moderate surf and currents. Swimmers are advised to use caution when entering the water.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.