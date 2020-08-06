U-M gets $6M commitment to engage more business students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Two successful graduates are committing $6 million to help the University of Michigan expand opportunities for students in real estate and investing.

Stephen Ross and Jeff Blau say they want to help minorities as well as students from low-income backgrounds.

Their goals include getting students interested in business even before attending U-M, making school more affordable and offering internships.

Ross is chairman and founder of Related Companies, which has more than $60 billion in real estate assets, and owner of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. Blau is chief executive officer of Related Companies.

