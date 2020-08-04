U-M: Hunker down, students; MSU urges at-home study

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is telling students to check their temperature twice a day and avoid social gatherings, work and public transportation for 14 days before returning to Ann Arbor.
In East Lansing, Michigan State University says many students with a full slate of online classes should consider completing them at home.
Michigan says students will be required to complete an online review of COVID-19, its symptoms and how to stay safe.
Students living on campus are expected to be tested for the virus and cleared prior to their arrival.
