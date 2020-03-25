U-M president seeks firing of professor facing sex charges

FILE – In this Jan. 30 2017, file photo, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel speaks during a ceremony at the university, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Regents at the University of Michigan are expected to consider a recommendation from Schlissel that the school fire opera singer and tenured professor David Daniels, who is facing sexual assault charges, the Detroit News reported Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Regents at the University of Michigan are expected to consider a recommendation from its president that the school fire an opera singer and tenured music professor facing sexual assault charges.

FILE – This file photo provided by the Washtenaw County Jail shows David Daniels, in Ann Arbor, Mich. University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel wants David Daniels, an opera singer and tenured music professor at the school who is facing sexual assault charges, dismissed “immediately.” He also doesn’t want Daniels to receive severance pay. (Washtenaw County Jail via AP, File)

The Detroit News reports Monday that Mark Schlissel wants David Daniels dismissed “immediately.” He also doesn’t want Daniels to receive severance pay.

Schlissel wrote in a letter to the board that he has “determined that Prof. Daniels’ conduct is inconsistent with the character of tenure at the University of Michigan and therefore constitutes cause for dismissal.”

Regents meet Thursday. Daniels is on leave from the university amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a performer nearly a decade ago. He has denied that allegation.