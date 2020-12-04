U-Michigan hires consultant after sexual misconduct episode

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan said it hired a consultant to guide changes after the school’s top academic officer was ousted because of sexual misconduct.

Guidepost Solutions will assist the university in following recommendations by a law firm that said it had uncovered sexual misconduct by Martin Philbert during his long career.

He was accused of harassing graduate students and staff and regularly having trysts in campus offices.

The WilmerHale firm made several recommendations, including the need for a campus policy on consensual relationships between staff and disclosure to officials.

The July report also said U-M needs to educate students and employees about reporting sexual misconduct.

Latest Stories