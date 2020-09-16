U-Michigan sues over strike by graduate students who teach

FILE – This April 7, 2017 file photo, shows Burton Tower on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Mich. Several former patients have alleged that Robert E. Anderson, a late University of Michigan physician, sexually abused them during exams going back decades, prompting the Ann Arbor school to ask others with information to come forward, officials said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hunter Dyke/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is suing to stop a strike by graduate-student instructors after they voted to extend their walkout.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, seeks an injunction that would stop the strike by the Graduate Employees’ Organization, which represents 2,000 graduate-student instructors and graduate-student assistants.

The university said a strike is illegal under the contract.

The strike began Sept. 8. Union members said the university isn’t doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It also wants the campus police budget cut by 50% and an end to cooperation with Ann Arbor police, among other demands.

