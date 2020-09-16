U-Michigan sues over strike by graduate students who teach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is suing to stop a strike by graduate-student instructors after they voted to extend their walkout.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, seeks an injunction that would stop the strike by the Graduate Employees’ Organization, which represents 2,000 graduate-student instructors and graduate-student assistants.
The university said a strike is illegal under the contract.
The strike began Sept. 8. Union members said the university isn’t doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It also wants the campus police budget cut by 50% and an end to cooperation with Ann Arbor police, among other demands.
Latest Stories
- Suspected cases of potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus reported in Midwest
- Domino’s Pizza makes largest-ever donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Breakthrough in potential drug to treat and prevent COVID-19
- Biden campaigns in Florida, gives one-on-one interview
- Parents and teachers around the country debate heading back into the classroom