UPDATE: (9:50 a.m.) The school said on their social media pages that the “all clear” has been given and that the issue has been resolved.

Flint Alert Update: All clear at 9:50am has been issued. You may return and resume regular activities. Check email for more information. — University of Michigan-Flint (@UMFlint) October 4, 2021

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan Flint is under lockdown after gunshots were reported at 9:38 a.m.

The university’s Facebook page says to avoid the area and if you have to “run, hide, fight.”

That is all the information that we have at this time and the school said more information will follow.