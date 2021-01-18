ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has been awarded two $5 million grants to fund projects that focus on addressing racial inequity.
The grants are through The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s Just Futures Initiative competition and will be used over the next three years. They will be led by professors Stephanie Fryberg and Earl Lewis.
More than $72 million in grants for 16 humanities, arts, and humanities-inflected social sciences projects across the U.S. have been awarded by The Mellon Foundation.
The foundation says the initiative was designed to support “visionary, unconventional, experimental and groundbreaking projects in order to address the long-existing fault lines of racism, inequality and injustice that tear at the fabric of democracy and civil society.”
Latest Stories
- After this week, you’ll be one step closer to a $1,400 stimulus check
- One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Michigamme
- ‘Rooting hard for you’: Will Oval Office departure notes end with Trump?
- Dog and goat serving as mayor raise money to renovate playground
- U of Michigan gets grants to study racial inequality