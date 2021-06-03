U of Michigan study: Baby boom expected this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While COVID-19 initially caused birthrates to slow down, a Michigan study is projecting an upcoming baby boom.

University of Michigan researchers studied data from Michigan Medicine, and found pregnancies are expected to soon surge, the university said in a Thursday release.

The researchers found that while pregnancies were gradually increasing from 2017 to 2020, the rate dropped by around 14% between November of 2020 to the spring of 2021, a drop believed to be caused by the pandemic.

But the new study is projecting an upcoming baby boom, with Michigan Medicine expecting a 10 to 15% increased pregnancy rate compared to what’s normally expected in the summer and fall of this year.

