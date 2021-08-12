U.P. Honor flights postponed until 2022

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Honor Flight scheduled for September 2021 has been canceled. Scott Knauf with Honor Flight said the reason for the cancellation was because of different mandates between Michigan and D.C. and the Honor Flight Network. He said the biggest reason was wanting veterans to be safe on the flight.

Knauf said the board is expected to meet in the coming days to try and find another way to honor U.P. veterans.

“There’s a good chance there are some veterans who were scheduled to go with us that may not be able to go with us next May. So we want to do something for them to show our appreciation for their service and what they have done for our freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Knauf.

The next schedule flight is at the end of May. They are working on setting up another flight for September 2022. 420 veterans are on their wait list.