UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The public is invited to meet with Republican Representative Dave Prestin and Senator Ed McBroom as they hold public office hours at several locations on Friday, July 14.

The meetings with Rep. Prestin and Sen. McBroom will take place at the following times.

Dancing Crane Coffee House; 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.; 12072 W. Lakeshore Dr., Brimley

Zeller’s Restaurant; 2 – 3 p.m.; 7576 M-123, Newberry

Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum; 4 – 5 p.m.; W11660 US-2, Naubinway

No appointments are needed to attend the office hours.