BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – On Christmas day the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City for help with locating and rescuing a lost hiker on Beaver Island.

Crew are at the air station 24/7 365 days a year in case of emergencies. After they located the hiker they conducted a hoist and took the person to EMS that were waiting to provide treatment for suspected hypothermia.