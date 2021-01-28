Undersheriff: Man, woman, child died from exposure to cold

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man, woman and their young son whose bodies were found in a remote area of northern Michigan died from exposure to cold weather.

Autopsies were completed four days after a snowmobiler found the bodies outside a pickup truck in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township.

Undersheriff Paul Frechette says there was no foul play.

Amanda Pomeroy, Douglas Dougherty and son Jacob lived in Bay City and were reported missing on Jan. 16.

The boy was under a year old. the undersheriff says their pickup truck was stuck on a rock.