Unemployment Benefits guide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Many of our friends and family are being forced to apply for Unemployment and it’s not an easy process.

If you’ve never filed an application before, it can be confusing. So we simplified the process into the 5 things you need, and it can be smooth sailing from there.

Social Security Card

Driver’s License or State ID Number

Names and addresses of employers you’ve worked for in the past 18 months Along with your quarterly gross earnings

Last date of employment with each employer

Your employer’s Federal Employer ID Number (FEID) & Employer Account Number (EAN)

Once you have all that information, you will be set to apply for your Unemployment Benefits.

If you are having trouble applying:

The sooner you apply, the sooner you should receive your benefits.