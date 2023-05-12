HOLMES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Sheriff’s Offices is asking for the public to help after human remains were found in Holmes Township on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a human skull was found in the wooded area of a property on Swanson Road, just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities used a cadaver dog to search for additional remains.

A scientific identification has not been confirmed, but authorities believe they know who it was.

The investigation remains open, but no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at 906-863-4441. You can also make an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers of Marinette and Menominee County Facebook page or the Crime Stoppers mobile tip app.